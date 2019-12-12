Comments
GARDENA (CBSLA) — Police sought the public’s help Thursday to find a suspect involved in a deadly drive-by shooting in Gardena.
The shooting occurred around 8:45 p.m. on Nov. 30 near 133rd Street and Wilkie Avenue, Gardena police Lt. Christopher Cuff said.
Andrew Lavell Price, 36, was wounded in the shooting and later died at a hospital.
The vehicle involved in the drive-by attack was described as a silver-colored sedan, Cuff said. No description of the driver was immediately available.
Anyone with information was asked to call Gardena police Detective Roberto Rosales at 310-217-9653 or Detective Hugo Gualotuna at 310-217-9653, or Cuff at 310-217-9636. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.
