COMPTON (CBSLA) — Santa’s workshop has nothing on the United States Postal Service’s main processing center in Compton.

To handle the holiday demand, the center hired an additional 500 employees.

“Our employees are amazing,” Daniel Hirai, a USPS employee, said. “They were 24 hours per day, seven days per week, all to get the holidays home to our customers.”

With consumers doing more of their holiday shopping online and sending more packages than ever, the center — which sorts the mail for most of Los Angeles County — is expecting to process and deliver one million packages per day, every day, next week.

“We all wait for this moment,” Eric Lopez, a USPS employee, said. “Our families know this is the moment to serve our customers the best.”

The postal service said the best thing customers can do to make sure their packages arrive in time for Christmas is to get them out early and make sure the addresses are correct and easy to read.

“Help us prepare the packages,” Lopez said. “Seal them, put extra tape, put a card inside your package with your number just in case a package gets loose and there’s no identification.”

And with just two weeks until Christmas, deadlines to make sure those packages make it under the tree in time are fast approaching. For regular, first class mail, items must be sent out by Dec. 20. For priority mail, the deadline is Dec. 21, and for priority mail express, the deadline is Dec. 23.