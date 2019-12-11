CHiPs For Kids:We Are Broadcasting Live From Riverside Metro Auto Group Today
SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — At least one person was injured during a stabbing in a Santa Ana parking lot Wednesday afternoon.

A knife was recovered at the scene of the stabbing.

Orange County Fire Authority responded to 420 W. Seventeenth Street in Santa Ana at 1:49 p.m. to reports of a stabbing in a parking lot.

According to Santa Ana police, a man began flashing a weapon and stabbed a man in the Auto Zone parking lot.⁦

A suspect was seen being strapped to a stretcher in handcuffs.

The condition of the victim was not immediately known.

