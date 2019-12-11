



— Police are hoping the public can help identify a man who was caught on camera stealing money from a Santa Ana mini mart earlier this month.

According to Santa Ana police, the suspect entered Peters Mini Market, in the 5100 block of West 17th Street, Dec. 1 at about 3 p.m. After the clerk refused to cash the man’s check, the man then broke down the door to the clerk’s office and took more than $3,000 before he fled on foot.

“I just go and I just cover my head, because I don’t know what he’s thinking,” the clerk said.

Many of the store’s transactions involve cash to wire money to Mexico, and while the employees of the store are protected by bullet-proof glass, the suspect was able to gain entry to the office by kicking in the door on the side of the counter.

“With three swift kicks, he’s inside,” Cpl. Anthony Bertagna, of the Santa Ana Police Department, said. “So, obviously they have some issues they need to clear up and secure their room. Again, fortunately, he didn’t have a weapon.”

The clerk said she had never seen the man before, and said she hopes she never sees him again.