SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Police were searching Wednesday for a driver who fatally struck a 47-year-old man in South Los Angeles and drove away.

The victim, Rufino Miranda, was crossing Avalon Boulevard Dec. 4 around 9:20 p.m. when the driver of a black Ford Fusion plowed right into him.

When Miranda got stuck on the windshield of the car, police said the driver slammed his breaks to get the man off the car and then drove away.

“That’s pretty sad, because he just saw him,” Jony Macario, a restaurant worker, said. “He knew what he hit and he just left.”

Investigators said Miranda was still alive when the suspect fled the scene and later died at the hospital.

“It’s not right,” Patricia Bojorquez, a South Los Angeles resident, said. “You don’t just leave someone like that, hit them and leave them like that.”

Neighbors said cars speed down that stretch of Avalon Boulevard all the time.

There is a $50,000 reward being offered. Anyone with information was asked to call the Los Angeles Police Department.