– The nominations for the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards were announced Wednesday on the heels of the Golden Globe nominations the day before, with “The Irishman” and “Marriage Story” again leading the pack.

“The Irishman” received four SAG nominations despite Robert De Niro being passed over for leading actor after also being snubbed by the Globes.

Here is a complete list of nominees:

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

“BOMBSHELL”

“THE IRISHMAN”

“JOJO RABBIT”

“ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD”

“PARASITE”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

CHRISTIAN BALE / Ken Miles – “FORD v FERRARI”

LEONARDO DiCAPRIO / Rick Dalton — “ONCE UPON A TIME…IN HOLLYWOOD”

ADAM DRIVER / Charlie Barber – “MARRIAGE STORY”

TARON EGERTON / Elton John – “ROCKETMAN”

JOAQUIN PHOENIX / Arthur Fleck – “JOKER”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

CYNTHIA ERIVO / Harriet/Minty – “HARRIET”

SCARLETT JOHANSSON / Nicole Barber – “MARRIAGE STORY”

LUPITA NYONG’O / Adelaide Wilson/Red – “US”

CHARLIZE THERON / Megyn Kelly – “BOMBSHELL”

RENÉE ZELLWEGER / Judy Garland – “JUDY”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

JAMIE FOXX / Walter McMillian – “JUST MERCY”

TOM HANKS / Fred Rogers – “A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD”

AL PACINO / Jimmy Hoffa – “THE IRISHMAN”

JOE PESCI / Russell Bufalino – “THE IRISHMAN”

BRAD PITT / Cliff Booth – “ONCE UPON A TIME…IN HOLLYWOOD

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

LAURA DERN / Nora Fanshaw – “MARRIAGE STORY”

SCARLETT JOHANSSON / Rosie – “JOJO RABBIT

NICOLE KIDMAN / Gretchen Carlson – “BOMBSHELL”

JENNIFER LOPEZ / Ramona – “HUSTLERS”

MARGOT ROBBIE / Kayla Pospisil – “BOMBSHELL”

TELEVISION:

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

BIG LITTLE LIES

THE CROWN

GAME OF THRONES

THE HANDMAID’S TALE

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

BARRY

FLEABAG

THE KOMINSKY METHOD

THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL

SCHITT’S CREEK

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

MAHERSHALA ALI / Wayne Hays – “TRUE DETECTIVE”

RUSSELL CROWE / Roger Ailes – “THE LOUDEST VOICE”

JARED HARRIS / Valery Legasov – “CHERNOBYL”

JHARREL JEROME / Korey Wise – “WHEN THEY SEE US”

SAM ROCKWELL / Bob Fosse – “FOSSE/VERDON”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

PATRICIA ARQUETTE / Dee Dee Blanchard – “THE ACT”

TONI COLLETTE / Det. Grace Rasmussen – “UNBELIEVABLE”

JOEY KING / Gypsy Rose Blanchard – “THE ACT”

EMILY WATSON / Ulana Khomyuk – “CHERNOBYL”

MICHELLE WILLIAMS / Gwen Verdon – “FOSSE/VERDON”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

STERLING K. BROWN / Randall Pearson – “THIS IS US”

STEVE CARELL / Mitch Kessler – “THE MORNING SHOW”

BILLY CRUDUP / Corey Ellison – “THE MORNING SHOW”

PETER DINKLAGE / Tyrion Lannister – “GAME OF THRONES”

DAVID HARBOUR / Jim Hopper – “STRANGER THINGS”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

JENNIFER ANISTON / Alex Levy – “THE MORNING SHOW”

HELENA BONHAM CARTER / Princess Margaret – “THE CROWN”

OLIVIA COLMAN / Queen Elizabeth II – “THE CROWN”

JODIE COMER /Villanelle – “KILLING EVE”

ELISABETH MOSS / Offred/June – “THE HANDMAID’S TALE”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

ALAN ARKIN / Norman Newlander – “THE KOMINSKY METHOD”

MICHAEL DOUGLAS / Sandy Kominsky – “THE KOMINSKY METHOD”

BILL HADER / Barry – “BARRY”

ANDREW SCOTT / The Priest – “FLEABAG”

TONY SHALHOUB / Abe Weissman – “THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

CHRISTINA APPLEGATE / Jen Harding – “DEAD TO ME”

ALEX BORSTEIN / Susie Myerson – “THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL”

RACHEL BROSNAHAN / Midge Maisel – “THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL”

CATHERINE O’HARA / Moira Rose – “SCHITT’S CREEK”

PHOEBE WALLER-BRIDGE / Fleabag – “FLEABAG”