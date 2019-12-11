



– A suspicious package consisting of pipes and wiring prompted a bomb squad call-out in a residential Burbank neighborhood Wednesday morning and some evacuations, but was later deemed to be safe.

The package was called in at around 7:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Hollywood Way, a few blocks from Warner Bros. Studios, according to Burbank police. It was found in a grass parkway near several apartment buildings.

Officers arrived on scene and determined the item consisted of four black pipes with some kind of wiring and resembled a movie prop, police said. The immediate area had been evacuated.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Bomb Squad was called to the scene.

Burbank police said the device was deemed safe shortly after 11 a.m. and evacuation orders were lifted.

Hollywood Way was shut down for the investigation.