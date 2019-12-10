SIMI VALLEY (CBSLA) — A woman is dead and two more people hospitalized after their car overturned and slammed into a home in Simi Valley.

The crash happened about 1:45 a.m. at a home on the corner of Sycamore Drive and Morley Street. At least one person was ejected from the crash.

A man and a woman were rushed to the hospital, but a woman who remained trapped inside was declared dead at the scene.

The vehicle ended up on the front lawn of the home after slamming into a front room, destroying the brick façade and collapsing a window frame.

“Yeah it was loud. It sounded like somebody hit a trash can with a baseball bat,” neighbor Josheph Hampton said.

No one inside the home was hurt, but the structure has been evacuated and yellow-tagged.

Speed is being investigated as a factor in the crash.