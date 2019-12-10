



— A fight at a laundromat led to a chaotic turn of events that included a stabbing and a carjacking of the mother of one of the boys involved.

The carjacked SUV was pulled over and recovered at about 10:45 p.m. Monday night in the 13300 block of Flint in Tustin. But that was the culmination of the chain of events that started at a laundromat at Grand and Fairhaven in Santa Ana.

Earlier Monday night, police say a fight broke out among a group of young men at the laundromat. After one of the boys in the fight called his mother to pick him up, the fight moved into the nearby streets of Tustin.

When the unidentified woman arrived to pick up her son, she was carjacked at Fairhaven and Eastwood. She was not injured.

Police put out a description of the SUV, which was spotted in the area by officers. Three people, including a minor, were taken into custody without further incident.

But that wasn’t entirely the end of the evening’s chaotic events. Another man showed up at a hospital with stab wounds. He is expected to be OK. It’s not clear if he was stabbed in the original fight at the Santa Ana laundromat, or later in the streets of Tustin.