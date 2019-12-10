



– A woman is expected to fully recover after being mauled by two tigers at her Moorpark animal sanctuary Saturday afternoon.

Patty Perry was playing with the two tigers – which she had raised since they were cubs – at the nonprofit sanctuary she founded, Wildlife and Environmental Conservation, when one of them tripped her and the other tiger pounced, a friend told CBS2 Monday.

She was hospitalized with cuts to her head and puncture wounds on her neck.

According to the Ventura County Star newspaper, the attack occurred while Perry was hosting an open house for sanctuary donors.

Her friend told CBS2 she was expected to be released from the hospital Monday.