LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Police say a 17-year-old boy has been found dead after being reported missing last Thursday.

Christian Medrano was last seen at about 2 p.m. Thursday at his home in the 4700 block of Hammel Avenue in East Los Angeles. Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials described the family of Christian, who was 6 feet tall and 200 pounds, as “very concerned” in the missing child alert.

*****UPDATE****** It is our unfortunate duty to announce with great sadness that Christian Medrano has been located deceased. The investigation is being handled by @LAPDHQ If anyone has information, please contact LAPD Hollenbeck Division: 323-224-4100 or @LACrimeStopper1 pic.twitter.com/Z9BcRQYO6r — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) December 10, 2019

The department reported Monday that Christian was found dead.

The day Christian went missing, the LAPD was called at about 6:30 p.m. to the area of Myers and Kearney in an industrial area along the Los Angeles River, not far from Union Station, for a death investigation. The male Hispanic found dead of gunshot wounds was later identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office as Christian Medrano.

No suspect information has been released.