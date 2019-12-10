TUSTIN (CBSLA) — A man was found fatally stabbed in Tustin, but investigators say he may have been attacked at another location.

The unidentified man found bleeding Monday night from several stab wounds in the street near Norwood Park Place and Prospect Avenue. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

His name has not been released. He was believed to be in his 50s.

Neighbors say they did not hear any screams or sounds of a struggle. Investigators determined the man may have been attacked somewhere else, then dumped on the street in Tustin.

No other information about the homicide was available.