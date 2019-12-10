SAN DIEGO (CBSLA) — Eleven Chinese nationals were found hidden in a moving truck full of furniture that was attempting to cross the border from Mexico.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says a 42-year-old U.S. citizen arrived at the San Ysidro border crossing just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday in a moving truck. A search of the truck revealed the Chinese nationals concealed in various pieces of furniture.

CBP officers found 11 Chinese nationals hidden inside furniture inside a moving truck at the San Ysidro port of entry: https://t.co/RQYSXjWLOH pic.twitter.com/zfrenKAHZJ — CBP San Diego (@CBPSanDiego) December 10, 2019

At least two people were found in a washing machine. One person was found in a chest and another in a dresser.

The driver was taken into custody, while an immigration hold was placed on the 11 Chinese nationals.

This was not the first attempt to smuggle Chinese nationals into the U.S. using a moving truck. Customs and Border Protection officials say a little more than a month ago, six Chinese nationals were found concealed in a moving truck, behind a false wall.