Comments
LOS FELIZ (CBSLA) – A man suffered serious burns and a dog was found unresponsive after a fire engulfed two-story hillside home in Los Feliz Monday morning.
The blaze was reported at around 9:45 a.m. in the 3700 block of West Evans Street.
Los Angeles Fire Department crews arrived to find the second-floor of the home ablaze.
A 27-year-old man with severe burns was rushed to a nearby hospital in serious condition, the fire department said. Firefighters searched the home and found an unresponsive dog, who they were attempting to resuscitate on scene.
The fire was knocked down within 21 minutes, the fire department reports. It was confined to the top floor of the home.
The cause and circumstances of the fire are under investigation.
