CUDAHY (CBSLA) — Authorities are investigating a homicide Monday along the Los Angeles River bike path in Cudahy.

A man was shot to death on the bike path alongside the Los Angeles River, near Clara Street and River Road, just before 11 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

A person walking on the path called 911 after seeing the man on the ground, detectives said. The man had been shot in the upper body was pronounced dead at the scene.

There was no suspect or possible motive information available.