SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — Neighbors say a man who had to be rescued from a burning San Bernardino apartment building may have started the fire himself.

A fire broke out at a two-story apartment building on Second and North Figueroa Streets just before 11 p.m. Sunday night.

Video shows police officers pounding on and kicking doors from a common hallway to awaken residents inside the building, as flames roared from the second story. Firefighters later made entry into the building, found one man on the second floor and was able to rescue him.

The man, who was in the apartment where the fire is believed to have started, suffered critical burn injuries. He was taken to the regional burn center for treatment. There were no other injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and investigators say it appears suspicious. Neighbors say the man who was burned may have started the fire, then barricaded himself in.