LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Authorities are continuing their search for a 26-year-old South Los Angeles woman who went missing nearly two months ago.
On Oct. 11, Destiny Carlos left her home in the 200 block of East 43rd Street at approximately 4:30 p.m. and vanished, Los Angeles police said. She was possibly headed to Venice Beach.
Carlos is described as Hispanic, 5-foot-4, 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
There is no word on whether police suspect foul play in her disappearance.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call police at 213-996-1800.
