Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Those looking to add a furry member to the family are in luck this holiday season.
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Those looking to add a furry member to the family are in luck this holiday season.
On Saturday, Dec. 14 the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Los Angeles (spcaLA) will waive their pet adoption fees at all of their Southern California locations.
There are currently about 200 dogs, cats, and rabbits in need of a home.
To view all of the adoptable animals, visit spcaLA.com.
You must log in to post a comment.