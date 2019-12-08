



OFFICIAL: USC has accepted a bid to the @HolidayBowl to play Iowa on December 27. #FightOn pic.twitter.com/aafday620s — USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) December 8, 2019

— The USC Trojans (8-4) will face the Iowa Hawkeyes (9-3) in the Holiday Bowl on December 27 in San Diego, organizers announced Sunday. Kick off is at 5 p.m. at San Diego Credit Union Stadium.

Both teams are coming off three-game winning streaks and have victories in five of their last six games.

“The game is a terrific matchup between teams that finished very strong down the stretch,” Trojans coach Clay Helton said.

The game will be USC’s first against Iowa since the Trojans’ 38-17 victory in the 2003 Orange Bowl. USC leads the series, 7-2, including a six-game winning streak. Iowa’s most recent victory in the series was in 1961.

The Rose Bowl match-up is also set, as Wisconsin has been selected as Oregon’s opponent for the 106th installment of the college football classic in Pasadena.

The 106th Rose Bowl Game will be a rematch of the 2012 Granddaddy of Them All, No. 6 Oregon vs. No. 8 Wisconsin. pic.twitter.com/OHz1yR6NI4 — Rose Bowl Game (@rosebowlgame) December 8, 2019

Wisconsin (10-3) fills in for Big Ten champion Ohio State, which has qualified for the College Football Playoff. Kick-off is at 1:30 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

