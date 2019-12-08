



— Fans and colleagues of the rapper Juice Wrld commemorated his life at a candlelight vigil in Los Angeles Sunday.

The event was held at Sneakertopia, a pop-up art gallery and store celebrating sneaker culture at the Howard Hughes Center. Juice Wrld, a sneaker aficionado, was an early investor in the exhibition.

“We are shocked to learn of Juice Wrld’s sudden and unexpected passing. Our condolences go out to the family, friends and fans of this talented artist,” Sneakertopia founders, Steve Harris and Steve Brown said in a statement.

Fans at the event were mourning his loss, saying in such a short life he developed a style and a powerful musical voice. “He meant a lot to me. It’s pretty cool seeing one of those rising stars. Just to come here and express my love for him and share my love and send my condolences to him, his fans and family,” said fan Monty Williams, who attended the vigil.

Juice Wrld, born Jarad Anthony Higgins, suffered a seizure at Chicago’s Midway International Airport early Sunday morning and was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead at age 21, six days after his birthday. The cause of the seizure is currently unknown.

The Chicago-born rapper burst on to the scene in May 2018, with his hit “Lucid Dreams.”