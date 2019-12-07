PASADENA (CBSLA) — Nobody has ever written a song about dreaming of a wet Christmas, but maybe they should.

“I’m a big fan of the rain,” Lourdes Nazawa, a Pasadena resident, said.

A number of people out and about Saturday could not get enough of this weekend’s scattered storms.

“It kind of adds to the atmosphere, feels really festive and feels like winter,” Jennifer McDowell, a resident of Redondo Beach, said.

And while Saturday’s intermittent rain did not seem to dampen the spirits of those out and about, the heavy rain overnight took down some trees.

For the Fentons, Texas transplants used to hurricanes, they made sure their home was prepared — just in case.

“We just made sure we didn’t get any leaks,” Julian Fenton, a Pasadena resident, said. “We checked out roof about three months ago, checked the skylights.”

Scattered storms are expected to continue throughout the weekend.