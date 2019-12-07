



— Family, friends, and former castmates of the late Peter Mayhew are honoring the “Chewbacca” actor at the LA EmpireCon “Star Wars” convention Saturday afternoon.

According to the convention’s website, the official public memorial to the “gentle giant” will begin at 4 p.m. and will feature remembrances from family members, close friends and colleagues.

“Peter Mayhew’s legacy is one of kindness, humor and grace. His family and colleagues pay [will] homage to our favorite Wookiee,” the site said.

Some of Mayhew’s personal collection of “Star Wars” memorabilia will be on display. The convention, held at the LAX Marriott, runs through Sunday.

. @EmpireConLA bound. We have the whole Peter Mayhew Foundation team coming out. Preparing for Peter’s public memorial. Thank you all for all the stories you shared to help us tell his stories and thank you @AmericanAir for helping me get to my plane. 😆 pic.twitter.com/C4yf12fzzF — Peter Mayhew Foundation (@TheWookieeRoars) December 5, 2019

Mayhew passed away at his North Texas home on April 30 with his family by his side. He was 74.

The 7-foot-2-inch British actor portrayed Chewbacca in the original “Star Wars” trilogy, “Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith” and “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.” He also worked as a consultant on “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” working with his successor in the role, Joonas Suotamo.

“For more than 30 years, Peter traveled all over the world spending time with his fans and friends,” according to a statement from his family released at the time of his death. “Peter developed lifelong friendships with the other cast members and his fans while on the convention circuit touching the lives of millions.”

He is survived by his wife and three children.