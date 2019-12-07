



— Officers with California Highway Patrol came to the rescue earlier this week when an owl was spotted in the middle of the 101 Freeway in Santa Barbara.

It happened Thursday when several drivers called 911 to report that there was an owl in the middle of the freeway that appeared dazed and confused. Two CHP officers responded and found the owl near the center divider, keeping the animal safe until wildlife rescue arrived.

The owl is now being cared for at a wildlife rehab center.