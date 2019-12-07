



The World’s Big Sleep Out, an event hosted by Charity On Top , invites the people of Los Angeles, to sleep out together under the stars in unison to support and raise awareness for homelessness.

Charity On Top aims to “create the world’s largest display of solidarity with and support for those experiencing homelessness and displacement.”

The event will take place Saturday at the Rose Bowl Stadium from 4pm-9:30 p.m., but it is a global sleep out with celebrities from all over the world with musical performances, food, and community.

The Worlds’ Big Sleep Out will also take place in 50 locations around the world.

Many celebrities including Sean Kingston, Randy Jackson, Meghan Trainor, and Ellie Goulding will be participating.

The audience will also be shown a video link to stories being read in other cities by well-known celebrities, including Will Smith in New York and Dame Helen Mirren in London.