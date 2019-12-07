Comments
PACIFIC PALISADES (CBSLA/CNS) – Two people were critically injured today in a vehicle rollover on Pacific Coast Highway in Pacific Palisades, authorities
The crash was reported at 6:32 p.m. in the 17300 block of West Pacific Coast Highway near Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman
said. The car was a Ferrari.
Nicholas Prange said.
Two people were trapped inside the vehicle and firefighters used the jaws of life to free them, Prange said. They were taken to a trauma center for treatment.
