



— People are calling it a sequel — of sorts — to the viral Peloton holiday ad that some called sexist.

In the original ad, a man is seen giving his wife the high-end stationary bike for Christmas. She appears apprehensive as she documents herself on the bicycle for the first time, and the commercial follows her through her first five days, then the seasons, as a daily Peloton user.

“A year ago, I didn’t realize how much this would change me,” she said in a video that the couple watches from the couch, presumably the next Christmas. “Thank you.”

But in a funny twist, actor Ryan Reynolds tracked down that actress and hired her for a new spot for his Aviation Gin label.

The gin commercial is a little vague, but it appears that the traumatized woman has left her husband, or at the very least is trying to enjoy a night out with her friends.

One of her girlfriends ends the commercial saying, “You look great,” a possible jab at the Peloton ad that showed the already fit woman working out feverishly, critics said, for her husband.