BOYLE HEIGHTS (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Department released video Friday of an October officer-involved shooting in Boyle Heights.

According to LAPD, three uniformed officers were on Gless Street, south of 1st Street, Oct. 22 around 9:40 p.m. in an unmarked police car when they saw a man they believed to have been involved in recent criminal activity in the area.

The man, identified as 29-year-old Rodolfo Coleman, was seen walking on the west side of Gless Street when the police vehicle came to a stop. As the officers exited the vehicle, LAPD said Coleman opened fire before running southbound on Gless Street as officers returned fire.

One officer suffered a minor abrasion to his knee. It was not believed that Coleman was struck by gunfire.

On Oct. 24, Coleman was arrested in Los Angeles and charged with three counts each of attempted murder on a peace officer and assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer and one count of possession of a firearm.

According to LAPD, Coleman is a documented gang member.