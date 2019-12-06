Comments
BURBANK (CBSLA) – After a series of meetings with valley residents frustrated about loud noise from the Hollywood Burbank Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration says planes have been flying further south in recent years.
BURBANK (CBSLA) – After a series of meetings with valley residents frustrated about loud noise from the Hollywood Burbank Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration says planes have been flying further south in recent years.
The FAA had not acknowledged the shift in its flight tracks until a presentation to the Airplane Noise Task Force earlier this week.
Noise complaints have been skyrocketing since 2017.
The FAA has not explained what triggered the change, but one representative pointed to increased flights in a strong economy, heavier loads and other environmental factors.
The next task force meeting will be Wednesday, Jan. 15th from 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. at the Los Angeles Marriott Burbank Airport.
You must log in to post a comment.