SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — A deputy-involved shooting erupted at a San Bernardino hotel Thursday afternoon.
Crews responded to the Days Inn hotel in San Bernardino just after 1 p.m.
Accrdonignd to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, RSO SWAT members were involved in the shooting in the area of Hospitality Lane and Business Center Drive.
RSO SWAT members were involved in a Deputy Involved Shooting in the area of Hospitality Ln and Business Center Dr.
Please refer all media inquiries to @SanBernardinoPD .
— Riverside County Sheriff's Dept (@RSO) December 5, 2019
Sources reportedly told KFI’s Steven Gregory that Chad James Green, a man wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a bounty hunter James Black, is dead.
It was not immediately clear if Green was involved in the deputy-involved shooting in San Bernardino.
