SIMI VALLEY (CBSLA) — Pet owners are being warned to be on alert Thursday after a mountain lion killed one dog and attacked another in Simi Valley.

A miniature schnauzer was killed early Thursday by the mountain lion, which was first spotted Wednesday night by another family whose dog was also attacked.

One man, who was not identified, said his sister had gotten up early because her dog was barking and let him out – not knowing about the mountain lion attack the night before.

“She opened the door, and I think she went out first, and she saw the mountain lion,” he said. “Her dog charged underneath her legs towards the mountain lion and the mountain lion snapped it right off.”

He said his sister jumped on the mountain lion to try and pry its jaws open to save her dog, but was unsuccessful. The dog had been thought of as family, and his daughter is distraught over the loss.

The mountain lion had first been reported to authorities at about 10 p.m. Wednesday after their dog was attacked. The dog survived the attack and is being treated by a veterinarian.

Officers from Simi Valley police and Fish & Wildlife responded to the scene and tried to hit the mountain lion with a bean bag gun, but it was able to run away. It’s not clear if it’s still in the neighborhood or in open space nearby.