



This Holiday season, give the gift of rest and relaxation thanks to Burke Williams! California’s ultimate self-care destination, Burke Williams, offers world-class amenities and a full menu of services for guests to relax, renew, and wash away the stress of the holiday season. Plus, with four generous gift card packages, you can easily spoil the ones you love (and get a little something for yourself).

Packages include a variety of signature Burke Williams treatments, including massage therapy, facials, manicures, and pedicures. All packages include a choice of a custom enhancement including Aromatherapy, Hot Stone or Detox for massage therapy and Professional Peel Exfoliation, Illuminating Spray, Stem Cell Spray, or Age Defy Spray for facials. Burke Williams is also giving a generous bonus 3-day spa pass with all packages to extend the transformative spa experience throughout the year.

Receive “A Present of Peace” for $160 (valued at $215), to indulge in an 80-min Pure Relaxation Massage or a Spa Style Facial with an enhancement of choice. Enjoy a “Mind + Body Holiday” for $270 (valued at $375) with an 80-min Burke Williams Signature Massage and a 50-minute Spa Style Facial plus an enhancement of choice. Indulge in “Ultimate Comfort & Joy” for $500 (valued at $660), including an 80-minute Burke Williams Massage, 80-minute Radiance Facial, massage or facial enhancement of choice, 20-min Herbal Spa Bath, Luxe Spa Manicure and Pedicure with Dazzle Dry, and a pedicure enhancement of choice.

Appreciate ultimate tranquility with “A Year at Burke Williams” for $1,100 (valued at $1520). This year-long gift package includes 16 individual services or 4 spa days throughout the year that combine multi-sensory Burke Williams treatments.

All holiday gift card packages may be customized to include specific Burke Williams signature services and enhancements, or gifted at a set amount so the recipient may select their preferred services to renew and refresh. Gift certificates are available for purchase at all Burke Williams locations and online to print at home or email directly to loved ones. Packages are redeemable at all locations.

Visit www.BurkeWilliamsSpa.com to learn more or buy your gift card today!