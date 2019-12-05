



— A small dog is fighting for her life Thursday after being rescued from a burning home by firefighters in Brea.

The 6-year-old poodle mix named Jasmine stayed at an animal hospital overnight after firefighters made a heroic effort to find her in the middle of the flames and smoke, then resuscitate her with oxygen.

“She needs some kind of miraculous intervention, because she’s in grave danger,” Pastor Doug Green, Jasmine’s owner, said. “She inhaled lots of fumes.”

Green, who happens to be the chaplain for the Brea Police Department, was the one in need of help Wednesday when a fire broke out at his home. He said he was unable to get past the flames and smoke to rescue Jasmine himself.

“She was in my daughter’s room, obviously trapped back there,” he said. “There was nothing we could do about it. We had to wait for the fire department to rescue her.”

As soon as firefighters arrived, Green said he told them Jasmine was still in the house. Because of the thick smoke, firefighters needed an assist from technology – a thermal imaging device.

“We weren’t able to see very far, so we had to rely on our thermal imaging cameras,” firefighter Eric Johnson said. “My captain went to one of the bedrooms and found it laying on the floor. He came out with the dog in his arms.”

Jasmine, however, wasn’t moving. So firefighters gave her oxygen with a special pet oxygen mask, poured water on her, then rushed her to a nearby animal hospital with lights and sirens on.

She remains at the hospital Thursday.