LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Electric car sales may decrease next year in California after the state announced it would be scaling back incentives for going green.

State regulators will no longer offer rebates for electric cars or plug-in hybrid vehicles that cost more than $60,000.

The California Air Resources Board also reduced standard rebates on non-high end electric vehicles from $2,500 to $2,000.

“We’re going in the wrong direction,” said driver Anthony Henry. “That’s one of the incentives people had for buying an electric vehicle, so I think you’ll see fewer electric vehicles without the incentive.”

The main problem was said to be funding for the program. Too many people were apparently applying for the rebates, draining the program budget for each year and creating long waitlists.