



– Authorities are searching for two men who forced their way into a Burbank home Wednesday night and injured an elderly resident in the process of ransacking his house.

The home invasion occurred at 6:20 p.m. in the 1100 block of West Palm Ave.

According to Burbank police, the two suspects knocked on the victim’s door, and when he didn’t answer, they broke into the home.

The suspects attacked the man and then stole several belongings before fleeing.

The man was taken to a hospital with undisclosed injuries, police said. He was conscious and speaking to officers.

The two suspects are at large. There was no immediate description. It’s also unclear exactly what they stole.