LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A water main break is adding a flood of water to an already wet Wednesday morning in Mission Hills.

A 72-inch pipe burst at about 3:30 a.m. on Woodman Avenue, between Devonshire and Van Nuys Boulevard. Rain was already falling on Mission Hills, and water main break turned Woodman Avenue into a river.

Several homes appear to be flooded and water has reached the top of the tires on some of the cars parked on the street.

LADWP crews are working to shut off the water.

