A bounty hunter was killed at a Moreno Valley hotel Tuesday night and an active search was underway for the accused gunman, police said.

Deputies with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department arrived at a hotel located on the 24000 block of Sunnymead Boulevard near the intersection of Heacock Street after receiving a call reporting an assault with a deadly weapon around 7:13 p.m.

Arriving deputies discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound and rendered medical aid until parademics arrived.

The man, later identified as 42-year-old James Black of Lake Elisnore, was rushed to a local hospital where he died, sheriff’s officials said.

The Central Homicide Unit continued its investigation into this case and identified the suspect as Chad James Green, 41 years old of Riverside.

Green should be considered as armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

During the course of the investigation, it was learned that victim James Black was working as a Bail Bondsman attempting to apprehend suspect Chad James Green, when Green fatally shot Black. Green remains considered armed and dangerous.

Black was also a well respected and highly decorated Marine Corps veteran, husband and father to five. Their company is offering a 10K reward for info leading to Green’s capture.