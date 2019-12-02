Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Four years after a deadly terrorist attack, San Bernardino has been named the most dangerous city in California, and the third most dangerous in the country.
A study by financial services website WalletHub compared 182 cities — including the 150 most populated cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state — across three categories: home and community safety, natural disaster risk and financial safety.
Most Dangerous Cities — United States:
- St. Louis, Missouri (182)
- Fort Lauderdale, Florida (181)
- San Bernardino, California (180)
Most Dangerous Cities — California:
- San Bernardino, California (180)
- Los Angeles, California (171)
- Oakland, California (149)
Least Dangerous Cities — United States:
- Columbia, Maryland (1)
- Yonkers, New York (2)
- Plano, Texas (3)
Least Dangerous Cities — California:
- Irvine, California (29)
- Fremont, California (30)
- Chula Vista, California (42)
