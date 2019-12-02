



— Four years after a deadly terrorist attack, San Bernardino has been named the most dangerous city in California, and the third most dangerous in the country.

A study by financial services website WalletHub compared 182 cities — including the 150 most populated cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state — across three categories: home and community safety, natural disaster risk and financial safety.

Most Dangerous Cities — United States:

St. Louis, Missouri (182) Fort Lauderdale, Florida (181) San Bernardino, California (180)

Most Dangerous Cities — California:

San Bernardino, California (180) Los Angeles, California (171) Oakland, California (149)

Least Dangerous Cities — United States:

Columbia, Maryland (1) Yonkers, New York (2) Plano, Texas (3)

Least Dangerous Cities — California: