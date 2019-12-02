CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
San Bernardino


LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Four years after a deadly terrorist attack, San Bernardino has been named the most dangerous city in California, and the third most dangerous in the country.

A study by financial services website WalletHub compared 182 cities — including the 150 most populated cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state — across three categories: home and community safety, natural disaster risk and financial safety.

Most Dangerous Cities — United States:

  1. St. Louis, Missouri (182)
  2. Fort Lauderdale, Florida (181)
  3. San Bernardino, California (180)

Most Dangerous Cities — California:

  1. San Bernardino, California (180)
  2. Los Angeles, California (171)
  3. Oakland, California (149)

Least Dangerous Cities — United States:

  1. Columbia, Maryland (1)
  2. Yonkers, New York (2)
  3. Plano, Texas (3)

Least Dangerous Cities — California:

  1. Irvine, California (29)
  2. Fremont, California (30)
  3. Chula Vista, California (42)

