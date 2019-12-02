CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A man was shot to death late Sunday while riding his bicycle in South Los Angeles.

A man in his mid-20s was found lying on the street near Figueroa and 89th at about 9 p.m. Sunday. He had a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A bicycle was found near the body. The shooter was reportedly in a passing vehicle, police said.

The investigation into the shooting continues, and a description of the suspect has not been released.

