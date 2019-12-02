Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A holiday classic is returning with a whole new look.
The ‘I Love Lucy’ Christmas special is coming to CBS with two back-to-back episodes in color.
The Christmas episode features the Ricardo family and their neighbors reminiscing about how their lived have changed since little Ricky was born.
The second episode, ‘Paris At Last,’ takes Lucy to Paris where she quickly finds herself in trouble with the police.
The one-hour special airs Friday, December 20th at 8 p.m. o CBS2.
