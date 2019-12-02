LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A hiking trip turned into a tragedy for a Torrance family of three after a couple and their son fell off a steep slope.

The accident happened Friday morning while the family was hiking in Arches National Park in eastern Utah. Police said there was mixed rain and snow with near freezing temperatures at the time.

The victims were 65-year-old Toshiaki Amimoto and 60-year-old Etoko Amimoto. Their 30-year-old son survived the fall and was airlifted to an area hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

The man’s current condition was not immediately known.