



— A woman brutally attacked while walking near a Riverside park earlier this month died Monday as a result of her injuries.

Susan Wagner, 60, was found barely conscious near Doty-Trust Park Nov. 1 with injuries police said were consistent with a violent assault.

According to Riverside police, Wagner was last seen walking on Orion Street between 7:30-8:50 p.m. She was found by a neighbor around 11:30 p.m. and taken to the hospital where she was being treated for a fractured skull, neck and ribs as well as bleeding in her brain.

Police released video of two people walking in the area around the same time Wagner was seen. Police said several vehicles were also seen in the area during the time Wagner was there.

Police said Wagner might have appeared disoriented or agitated.

There have been no arrests made in the case.

Police ask that anyone who may have seen the victim, people or vehicles in the area at that time to call Detective Karla Beler at 951-353-7138 or Detective Adrian Tillett at 951-353-7105.