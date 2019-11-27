



— A British Columbia newspaper accidentally published an advertisement for a Christmas fair that invited children to take photos with “Satan” instead of “Santa” this Sunday.

The error appeared in the Nov. 21 edition of the Comox Valley Record in an ad promoting the Dec. 1 Comox Valley Christmas Parade in Courtenay, and events including a “Gnarly Christmas Craft Fair,” a “Captain Thunderpants” concert and “Pictures with Satan.”

But it turns out that Saint Nick — not Satan — will be appearing after all.

The newspaper apologized for “unfortunate typo” the next morning offered “no excuse.”

Well this is awkward. pic.twitter.com/yDwTqQs4G9 — Nicholas M Pescod (@npescod) November 21, 2019

“Somehow, this was missed, and for that, we sincerely apologize – to the clients affected, as well as to any readers offended by the mistake,” the newspaper said in an editorial posted Nov. 22 on its website.

The editorial acknowledged the ad was shared far and wide on social media, saying the newspaper was rightfully being called out for its lack of attention to detail. But it also pointed out a silver lining.

“On the bright side, everyone in the Comox Valley and beyond knows when the Courtenay Christmas parade is… and the Captain Thunderpants concert should be a complete sell-out. So there’s that,” the editorial concluded.