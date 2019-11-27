



— Firefighters safely rescued a man who became trapped on a tree in the rain-swollen Los Angeles River in Atwater Village.

The man was first spotted holding onto a tree in the river, about a half mile south of Colorado Boulevard, at about 9:50 a.m. LA City Fire dispatcher says the man is about 40 feet from the shore.

He was safely taken to shore in a boat at about 10:40 a.m. and was being evaluated by paramedics.