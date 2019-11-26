



— Drug overdose, suicide and alcohol abuse were among the reasons why life expectancy was shortening for Americans a new study published Tuesday found.

According to the study, adults ages 25-64 have seen the largest increase — 6% — in mortality rates. The United States had been making steady progress, with life expectancy increasing to 78-years-old over the last half century, but the pace slowed over time, and began to decline in 2014.

“The implications for public health and the economy are substantial, making it vital to understand the underlying causes,” the researchers said.

The researchers found that other high-income countries continue to see a steady rise in life expectancy.