



– Fire season may be coming to an end, but for California firefighters, the giving season is just getting started.

California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) is offering its gratitude to California firefighters with a complimentary meal Tuesday from a special menu at all participating California Pizza Kitchen locations in the state.

The special menu will include a choice of a complimentary pizza, pasta or full size salad and beverage for active or retired California firefighters who arrive in uniform or present other proof of service.

