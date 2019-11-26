



The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department sent out a tweet Tuesday saying that they appreciated the outpouring of support for the 25-year-old Lakewood Division deputy, Dakota Palanca.

“We are pleased to share she is responding to treatment,” the tweet said. “She faces a long road to recovery and is surrounded by family. Please continue to keep her and her family in your prayers.”

Palanca was initially called out to the shopping center near the intersection of Alondra and Downey for report of a man acting erratically. Cell phone video captured what happened when she approached that man.

“It’s just crazy,” a witness said. “You don’t see this on a regular basis.”

The witness took the video and spoke out Tuesday about the incident.

“He ran up to the police car and started hitting the window at first, and then he started putting his hand inside while she was opening the door,” the witness said. “And when she got out of the car, that’s when she started running.”

The man then led her on a foot chase when the two crossed the intersection of Alondra and Downey, where Palanca was hit by an SUV.

The man kept running, but was arrested about a half mile away. The driver of the SUV drove away from the scene, but was also arrested nearby.

Palanca will continue her recovery at Saint Francis Hospital in the intensive care unit.