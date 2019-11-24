



— Restaurateur Harry Morton, who founded the Pink Taco restaurant chain and was the previous owner of the Viper Room, has died. He was 38.

Morton was pronounced dead at 5:28 p.m. Saturday, according to the coroner’s office. “The autopsy and report are incomplete at this time, and will probably be completed in a couple of days,” a coroner’s spokesperson said.

According to People, he was found in his home by his younger brother

“We are saddened by the passing of Harry Morton, the founder and former owner of Pink Taco,” according to a statement from the restaurant. “Harry was a visionary and restaurateur ahead of his time, and his contributions, both professionally to our brand and personally to those he worked with, were numerous. Our thoughts and condolences are with his family and friends during this difficult time.”

Morton came from a family of restaurateurs. His father was Peter Morton, the co-founder of the Hard Rock Cafe and Hotel chain. Arnie Morton, his grandfather, founded Morton’s The Steakhouse. Harry Morton also formerly owned The Viper Room, a live music venue co-founded by Johnny Depp along with his 21 Jump Street co-star Sal Jenco.

Morton had dated actresses Lindsay Lohan and Jennifer Aniston and was also romantically linked to Britney Spears and Paris Hilton.

