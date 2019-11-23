LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A suspected drunk driver struck and killed a 60-year-old man riding a bicycle on West Adams Boulevard early Saturday morning.

Police say the rider was struck from behind by the vehicle, which was heading westbound on West Adams Boulevard near the intersection of South Redondo Boulevard around 3 a.m. The driver, who is in his mid-20’s, hit a parked car after striking the bicyclist. The driver did stop and was later arrested. Detectives has launched a DUI investigation.

The victim died on the scene and was not a homeless person, according to police.

“This is happening far too often and as the holiday season approaches, please, please, do not drink and drive,” said LAPD Captain Jon Pinto. “This is happening too often in South LA and we want it to stop.”

