SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Police have flooded a Santa Ana neighborhood after a shooting that left one man dead in the carport area of an apartment complex. Police were called at about 2:30 a.m. to Waterstone Park, 2833 N. Bristol St. They found a 20-year-old man with a fatal gunshot wound inside the gated apartment complex.

There was no description available of the suspect, but the gunman may have taken the victim’s car. Police would not say whether a car was indeed stolen, or whether the shooting happened during a robbery or a personal attack.

Officers have the area locked down and conducting a search for the suspect.