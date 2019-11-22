



— The Center for Disease Control, public health and regulatory officials, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration are investigating an outbreak of E. coli infections linked to romaine lettuce harvested from the Salinas, California growing region.

The CDC is advising that consumers not eat, and retailers not sell, any romaine lettuce grown and harvested in Salinas.

The recall includes all types of romaine lettuce harvested from Salinas including whole heads of romaine, hearts of romaine, and packages of pre-cut lettuce and salad mixes that contain romaine, including baby romaine, spring mix, and Caesar salad.

If you have romaine lettuce at home and the packaging has “Salinas” on the label in any form, or if there is no growing region listed, don’t eat it and throw it away.

So far there have been 40 reported cases of illness and 28 hospitalizations in relation to the illness.

People usually get sick from E. coli 2 to 8 days (average of 3 to 4 days) after swallowing the germ.

Take action if you have symptoms of an E. coli infection by talking to your healthcare provider, writing down what you ate in the week before you started to get sick, reporting your illness to your local health department.